Flint rapper charged with 2 murders

Clifton E. Terry III
Clifton E. Terry III(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint rapper already accused in a murder-for-hire plot is facing charges in two additional murders.

Clifton Terry III, also known as Cliff Mac, is accused of killing two people in Burton in 2020. He faces a slew of charges, including first-degree murder.

Terry is also accused of hiring a man for $10,000 to kill a Sterling Heights woman in August of last year, according to United States Attorney Dawn Ison.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

