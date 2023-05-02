Flint rapper charged with 2 murders

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint rapper already accused in a murder-for-hire plot is facing charges in two additional murders.

Clifton Terry III, also known as Cliff Mac, is accused of killing two people in Burton in 2020. He faces a slew of charges, including first-degree murder.

Terry is also accused of hiring a man for $10,000 to kill a Sterling Heights woman in August of last year, according to United States Attorney Dawn Ison.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.