Michigan Innocence Clinic fight to free Genesee Co. man

A court hearing was held on Monday, May 1 for a man who said he's been unjustly locked up for more than a decade.
By WNEM Digital
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A court hearing was held on Monday, May 1 for a man who said he’s been unjustly locked up for more than a decade.

Michael Griffin of Flint was convicted of abusing and killing his daughter 13 years ago.

However, Attorney Mike Morse and the Michigan Innocence Clinic are fighting to free him, claiming he received ineffective counsel during the original trial.

“I was hopeful I’d be able to walk him out today, but it takes a couple days to put a tether on him but within two or three days he’s going to be walking out of this Genesee County courthouse a free man, innocent until proven guilty, to be with his family,” Morse said. “His mom and dad were here today. His sister, his brother. He’s got a bunch of nieces and nephews waiting for him at home so he can begin his life again.”

Morse said Griffin is getting out on a $25,000 bond this week, then, he’ll discuss the next steps with an attorney.

Morse said it is possible for another trial to happen.

