Police: Saginaw man dies after stabbing

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 45-year-old Saginaw man is dead after he was stabbed Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Nimons Street in Saginaw on Tuesday, May 2.

Officers from the Saginaw Police Department responded to the scene and found the man suffering from at least one stab wound to his torso. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Saginaw police said.

He has been identified as 45-year-old Donald Earl Simon, of Saginaw.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle but was later located by Michigan State Police troopers shortly after 5 a.m., Saginaw police said. He was taken to the Saginaw County Jail for open murder.

All parties involved knew each other and there is no danger to the public, Saginaw police said.

This is the city’s fourth murder of 2023.

