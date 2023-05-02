Recall on Gold Medal flour contaminated with Salmonella

MICHIGAN (WNEM) – The CDC has issued a safety alert regarding a multistate Salmonella outbreak linked to Gold Medal flour.

On May 1, the CDC posted a food safety alert regarding Gold Medal flour, which has been linked to a recent outbreak of Salmonella across 12 different states., including Illinois and Ohio.

So far, there have been 13 reported illnesses and 3 hospitalizations from this incident, the CDC said, adding that the true number of sick people is likely higher than the number reported. The CDC also said the outbreak may not be limited to only the states with known illnesses.

General Mills issued a recall on the following products, which have “better if used by” dates of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024:

5- and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour

2- and 5-pound bags of Gold Medal Bleached All-Purpose Flour

General Mills said all other types of Gold Medal flour have been unaffected by the recall.

The CDC said all contaminated flour should be thrown away or returned to where it was purchased. They are also urging people to wash all containers and surfaces that may have touched the recalled product with hot soapy water.

The CDC said most people with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed, and the illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Although most people recover without treatment, people with weakened immune systems, children younger than 5, and adults older than 65 are more likely to have severe illness, which could lead to hospitalization, the CDC said.

General Mills wants to remind consumers that flour is not a ready-to-eat ingredient, adding that people should refrain from eating raw products made with flour.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.