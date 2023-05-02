Showers linger into early Wednesday, back to the 50s tomorrow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Safe to say, it hasn’t been the nicest day around Mid-Michigan.

Our temperatures have struggled into the low 40s this afternoon and our wind chills have been stuck in the 20s and 30s all day. If that weren’t enough, we’ve had another day of showers, making today seem pretty miserable outdoors. The positive side? We’re building up some rainfall in the spring, which always helps.

As we move into Wednesday, we should finally see some improvement and we’ll see a drier stretch of weather move in later this week.

This Evening & Overnight

Showers will remain possible for most of the evening. (WNEM)

Showers will remain possible for much of the evening, especially areas farther to the north and to the east. These showers will remain mostly light, just like much of the shower activity over the last 24 hours. It will be more of a nuisance to deal with than anything.

From this evening into Wednesday morning at 8 AM, expect 0.25″ or less of new rainfall.

Low temperatures will settle in the 30s tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures won’t fall too far, even with the chilly temperatures of today. We should land in the 30s again tonight, perhaps slightly warmer (a degree or two) than last night. Winds will remain northwesterly around 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting near 25 to 30 miles per hour.

Wednesday

Clouds will be more stubborn to leave than our showers, with mostly cloudy skies or overcast conditions expected for most of the day. A few breaks of sun may be possible toward the end of the day, especially in areas farther to the west. But at this time, it doesn’t appear to be the case for everyone.

Showers will continue early Wednesday in the Thumb before winding down in the afternoon. (WNEM)

Showers would be most likely during the first half of the day, with a drying trend toward the afternoon and evening. The best chance for showers on Wednesday will likely remain east of I-75, with most of them likely occurring in the Thumb. These showers will be on the lighter side once again.

We should climb back into the 50s tomorrow. (WNEM)

Highs on Wednesday are expected to be in the lower to middle 50s for most areas, with a few 40s farther into the north and in areas near the lakeshore. Winds on Wednesday will still be out of a north northwesterly direction around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 miles per hour.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected into the overnight hours of Wednesday night, with lows settling in the middle to upper 30s.

