Staying cold Tuesday with more rain and snow showers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although May has officially started, it doesn’t feel too much like it weather-wise! We had cold, damp conditions on Monday, especially in the evening. That cold weather continues today, though this will be the last day this week with temperatures like this. Even looking out a ways, this may be one of the last truly cold days for our area this spring. Take a look at how temperatures progress in our full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

For the bus stops and your morning drive we’ve actually seen quite a bit of a break in the rain and snow. There are still some isolated showers near Flint, also snow showers near Houghton Lake, but there is nothing widespread like what we saw Monday evening. You’ll need your layers today though with a high of only 42 degrees, which is 21 degrees below average for May 2nd (wow!).

Tuesday reaches up to around 42 degrees. (WNEM)

Wind chills will stay in the 30s today, in general anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees below the air temperature once the northwest wind is factored in. Wind speeds will sustain from 15 to 20 mph, and gust to near 30 mph. These are more like February or March conditions!

Tuesday will see cold wind chills in the 30s, at least cold for early May! (WNEM)

We expect to see more scattered rain and snow showers picking up today, especially around noon and into the afternoon. There should be better rain coverage across the Thumb as the low continues to pull off to the east. The Thumb has about another 0.25″ of rain on tap through today.

Tuesday will see more rain and snow showers, especially in the afternoon. (WNEM)

Tonight

By the evening and overnight, showers will turn more isolated again with coverage similar to what we’ve been seeing early this Tuesday morning. Only a few showers will continue to linger into Wednesday morning.

Tuesday night sees more lingering rain and mixed showers. (WNEM)

Lows tonight fall to around 38 degrees with the same northwest wind from 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Wind chills should be able to dip back into the 20s by sunrise Wednesday.

Tuesday night will fall to around 37-38 degrees. (WNEM)

Wednesday

The lingering showers from overnight will continue on Wednesday, though mostly to the east of I-75. We’re keeping the rain chance at only 20% in the Tri-Cities and Flint, but closer to 40% in Bad Axe and surrounding areas just due to the better frequency of showers there. Skies will otherwise be mostly cloudy.

Wednesday will have more lingering showers. (WNEM)

Highs will reach up to around 55 degrees, still near 10 degrees below average but better than Tuesday! The northwest wind will sustain from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 30 mph, in the morning. By the afternoon, wind speeds will start slowing down.

Wednesday will be warmer in the middle 50s! (WNEM)

With the warmer weather on the way, we’ll see lows return to the 40s. This will be after just one more night in the 30s, where lows Wednesday night will fall to around 37 degrees.

