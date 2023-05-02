Voters deciding fate of $243M bond for Saginaw Twp schools

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - On Tuesday, May 2, voters in Saginaw Township will decide the fate of a $243 million bond proposal for Saginaw Township Community Schools.

Proponents of the bond say it will upgrade safety and security, improve the learning environment, and update interior and exterior facility infrastructure. Opponents say it is too expensive.

If approved by voters, the bond will finance improvements at all school facilities. The bond will also provide revenue for demolishing three aging circular classroom pods and constructing a new academic and arts facility at Heritage High School.

The bond proposal requires a 5.75 mill tax increase, which will cost the average homeowner in a $100,000 home with a taxable value of $50,000, $287.50 per year, or $23.95 per month.

Some homeowners will pay more, but most homeowners will pay less than $23.95 per month.

In January, Saginaw Township Community Schools Superintendent Bruce Martin told TV5 why approval of this bond was necessary.

“It’s time to do something with our buildings. They’re old, they’re tired, they need a refresh, and our classrooms need to be reconfigured to make sure kids have the best learning environment possible,” Martin previously said.

But opponents of the bond proposal say it’s just too expensive.

“People just are living paycheck to paycheck right now. People you know, are basically on fixed incomes. It’s just not a good situation. And I think in these times when you got food prices going up, gasoline, electricity, things like that, it’s just not a good feasible time to raise taxes,” Roy said.

TV5 did reach out to the superintendent’s office Tuesday afternoon, but he wasn’t available. Martin will be issuing a statement once the results of the vote are in.

