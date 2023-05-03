Another chilly night, drier Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a pretty “blah” stretch of weather this week, but as of this evening, we’re starting to see signs that we’re coming out of it!

Some of our western areas are seeing some late day sunshine and temperatures have managed to climb back into the 50s for most areas. While a drier stretch of weather is ahead for most of the area, we are keeping an eye on some pesky shower chances that have shown up in our data today. However, these are not expected to cover as wide of an area as our showers of this week.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will continue clearing in the western half of the area this evening, but we do expect some of that cloud cover to be replaced a little later in the overnight. The cloud cover that returns may not be quite as thick as the low clouds from early in the day, so we may still be able to cool off quite a bit tonight.

Areas farther to the east, like the Thumb and Lake Huron shoreline north of the Bay, will likely see cloud cover remain a bit more persistent and may remain mostly cloudy a good chunk of the night. Either way, we expect any showers of this afternoon to be a thing of the past at this point.

Frost Advisories have been issued for the southwestern sections of the viewing area. (WNEM)

In areas that manage to clear out tonight, there is a risk for frost. Genesee, Gratiot, Saginaw, and Shiawassee, counties are under Frost Advisories as temperatures are expected to become a bit colder there in the middle 30s. Areas to the east will have a better chance to stay in the upper 30s. Areas to the north will be cooler in the lower 30s, however, the growing season is not considered be started yet in these areas by the NWS.

Low temperatures will drop to the 30s tonight. (WNEM)

If we do manage more clearing than expected in eastern areas, more advisories could be added later. Winds overnight will remain around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Thursday

An area of low pressure to our northwest will slide to the southeast over the next 24 hours and it will keep a little more cloud cover in play compared to what it looked like earlier this week for Thursday. Skies will still have some sunshine, but it may be mixed in with periods of clouds at times, pretty typical of a spring day.

Highs Thursday should be a few degrees warmer than Wednesday. (WNEM)

If these clouds build enough, a sprinkle is possible, but otherwise, dry weather is expected on Thursday. Highs will be a touch warmer than today with middle 50s to around 60. Winds will be light and variable on Thursday.

Dry weather should stick around Thursday evening, but showers will become possible overnight into Friday as that system hangs out close by. The best chance for showers late Thursday night and Friday would be in areas north and west of the Tri-Cities.

Rain is possible on Friday, mainly north and west of the Tri-Cities. (WNEM)

Since this trend has only appeared within the last 24 hours, be sure to stay tuned for any updates and some minor fluctuations still seem possible under this pattern.

Showers Friday afternoon should be mostly north and west of the Tri-Cities. (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.