Bay City cookie shop moves locations

Less than a year after opening a new store in Bay City, Heidi's Darn Good Cookies is moving to a new location.
By WNEM Digital
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Less than a year after opening a new store in Bay City, Heidi’s Darn Good Cookies is moving to a new location.

The shop moved from North Linn Street to Euclid Avenue and opened Wednesday morning.

The Linn Street location has been closed since the April 4 fire at Mode’s Tavern, but the move was in the works before then.

“We actually signed the lease on this space about a week before the fire occurred, so timing-wise, it worked out really well that we already had something to jump into,” said Heidi Niernberg, the store’s owner.

She said the Bay City kitchen will be fully operational in the coming months.

You can get a variety of cookies like sugar, snickerdoodle, lemon, oatmeal, chocolate chip, and more.

Read next:
House passes distracted driving bills, heads to Senate
April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Erie Insurance wants to know, what...
Chesaning drag queen fundraiser sparks debate
Chesaning Riverfront Grille
New dining, entertainment venue coming to Fenton
Fenton Bar
Nigerian men charged with sextortion scheme, Marquette teen’s death
Jordan DeMay

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 45-year-old Saginaw man is dead after he was stabbed Tuesday morning.
Police: Saginaw man dies after stabbing
Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser
26-year-old Michigan man found dead after months-long disappearance
Police vehicles at the International Academy of Flint.
Woman injured after shooting in Flint school parking lot
Clifton E. Terry III
Flint rapper charged with 2 murders
Kate Buning was walking her dog on the rail trail in Midland County when she encountered...
Emus on the loose in Midland Co.

Latest News

Michael Griffin reunited with family after being released from prison.
Flint man released from prison after nearly 14 years
TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, May 3
Nigerian men charged with sextortion scheme, Marquette teen’s death
Selfie shop opens in Saginaw