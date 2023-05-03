Bay City cookie shop moves locations

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Less than a year after opening a new store in Bay City, Heidi’s Darn Good Cookies is moving to a new location.

The shop moved from North Linn Street to Euclid Avenue and opened Wednesday morning.

The Linn Street location has been closed since the April 4 fire at Mode’s Tavern, but the move was in the works before then.

“We actually signed the lease on this space about a week before the fire occurred, so timing-wise, it worked out really well that we already had something to jump into,” said Heidi Niernberg, the store’s owner.

She said the Bay City kitchen will be fully operational in the coming months.

You can get a variety of cookies like sugar, snickerdoodle, lemon, oatmeal, chocolate chip, and more.

