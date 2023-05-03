Chesaning drag queen fundraiser sparks debate

CHESANING, Mich. (WNEM) - The room was packed at Tuesday night’s Chesaning Village Council meeting as residents came to share their thoughts on a fundraiser taking place Saturday, May 6.

Some Chesaning residents came to the meeting after learning a drag queen is part of a fundraiser for the village’s annual Christmas event.

The event, “Not Your Average Chesaning Brunch,” is a benefit for the Chesaning Candle Walk. It will take place at the Riverfront Grille. A drag queen will be part of the entertainment.

As TV5 has reported, having a drag queen in town is garnering a lot of opinions. Opinions that made their way to Tuesday night’s meeting.

“A drag show to raise money for Christmas is offensive to God,” a resident of Chesaning said.

“I work in the industry that fights sex trafficking, human trafficking, and sexual exploitation. And from time to time, these shows can be very provocative and sexual in nature,” another Chesaning resident said.

“The people that are attending that brunch are doing so voluntarily, they’re excited to be there. It’s being held in a closed-door room in a privately-owned business. Only adults are allowed in. There is no physical danger or threat to anyone’s well-being. So please, if you’re upset about this, just ask yourself why is it such a big deal,” said another resident.

“You have a committee of young people that work very hard to come up with different ways to raise money. And those that are opposed, okay, you’re opposed. Don’t go,” one resident said.

The village of Chesaning and the Chesaning Chamber of Commerce was not involved in the planning of this private event at a private business. But Councilman Keith Wenzel felt the need to address the crowd, asking everyone what has happened to human decency.

“I’ve read people that are accusing the people of running this event and/or attending it are being judged as sinners. But isn’t being judgmental a sin in itself? Some of the comments thrown at people running this fundraiser, or attending, are being vilified and judged by others that might not even know them. We as a human race need to get back to being more tolerant, accepting of different people having different opinions,” Wenzel said.

The fundraiser is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at the Riverfront Grille in Chesaning. There will also be a prayer vigil taking place outside of the venue.

