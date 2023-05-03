Chesaning residents support, oppose upcoming fundraiser

CHESANING, Mich. (WNEM) - A village council meeting in Chesaning on Tuesday attracted opposing sides in regard to an upcoming fundraiser for the annual Holiday Candle Walk.

The “Not Your Average Chesaning Brunch” fundraiser will take place with a drag queen as part of the entertainment.

The event, which is for adults only, will be held at the Riverfront Grille.

A handful of residents showed up to the meeting Tuesday night to voice their opinions both in support and opposition to the event during the open comments portion of the meeting.

The fundraiser is a private event at a private business. Therefore, the council has no say in the matter.

However, one council member offered an opinion.

“Over the past week, misguided anger is boiled over for an event that quite frankly does not affect people personally. As with anything in life, if you don’t like something, you don’t do it. Don’t like horror movies? Don’t watch them. Don’t like certain foods? Don’t eat them,” Council Member Keith Wenzel said.

The candle walk typically takes place at the end of November.

