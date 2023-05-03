House passes distracted driving bills, heads to Senate

House passes bill reducing distracted driving
House passes bill reducing distracted driving(PRNewswire)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bills focused on reducing distracted driving in Michigan passed the House Tuesday.

The bills propose for more restricted laws of using a mobile device while driving behind the wheel of a car or school bus:

  • Prohibit drivers from using a mobile device while driving
  • A point system enforced on the driver’s record if violated more than one time
  • Requires the State Police to submit a report to the Governor and Legislators on the number of violations using a mobile device while driving

The bills will head to the Senate and if passed, will go to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk.

