House passes distracted driving bills, heads to Senate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bills focused on reducing distracted driving in Michigan passed the House Tuesday.

The bills propose for more restricted laws of using a mobile device while driving behind the wheel of a car or school bus:

Prohibit drivers from using a mobile device while driving

A point system enforced on the driver’s record if violated more than one time

Requires the State Police to submit a report to the Governor and Legislators on the number of violations using a mobile device while driving

The bills will head to the Senate and if passed, will go to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk.

