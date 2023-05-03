Man accused of shooting into Memphis TV station to undergo mental evaluation

The man charged with shooting into a Memphis TV station will receive a mental evaluation. (WMC)
By Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The man charged with shooting into a Memphis TV station Tuesday morning will receive a mental evaluation.

Police said 26-year-old Jarrad Nathan wanted to speak with the news team at Fox affiliate WHBQ but ended up firing a shot into the glass at the station with an AR-style rifle.

Nathan surrendered to police after an hour-long barricade inside a hamburger restaurant near WHBQ, police said. He’s charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Jarrad Nathan, 26
Jarrad Nathan, 26(Memphis Police Department)

Police said he was taken into custody around 1 p.m. after crisis negotiators persuaded him to turn himself in.

Nathan is also charged with aggravated assault from an incident in March, with his aunt being the alleged victim. He remains in the Shelby County Jail on a $25,000 bond for that incident and $250,000 bond for the incident at WHBQ.

Nathan will reappear in Shelby County court on May 17.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 45-year-old Saginaw man is dead after he was stabbed Tuesday morning.
Police: Saginaw man dies after stabbing
Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser
26-year-old Michigan man found dead after months-long disappearance
Police vehicles at the International Academy of Flint.
Woman injured after shooting in Flint school parking lot
Kate Buning was walking her dog on the rail trail in Midland County when she encountered...
Emus on the loose in Midland Co.
Clifton E. Terry III
Flint rapper charged with 2 murders

Latest News

File - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell walks from the podium after speaking at a news...
Fed raises key rate but hints it may pause amid bank turmoil
A U.S. Marine veteran was taken into custody and released without charges. A spokesperson for...
Man dies after being placed in headlock on NYC subway
A mother and her three children were shot dead at an apartment in Lake Wales, Florida on...
Police kill man suspected of killing Florida mom, 3 kids
A suspect is escorted by police outside the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia,...
Police: Serbia school shooting suspect had list of students to target
Psychologist Leslie Lebowitz, right, testifies on direct examination by E. Jean Carroll's...
Trump lawyers say they won’t call witnesses at rape trial