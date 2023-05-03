Michigan man arrested after reportedly leaving bag of cocaine at Walmart self-checkout

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A 59-year-old man from Alpena was arrested Tuesday after reportedly leaving a bag of cocaine at a Walmart self-checkout.

According to authorities, a plastic baggie containing a white substance was found April 2 at a self-checkout station at an Alpena Township Walmart. Police said the white substance tested positive for cocaine.

Michigan State Police troopers reviewed the surveillance footage, which reportedly captured Robert James Gerald Centala removing his wallet from his pants and dropping the baggie. Police said Centala did not realize the baggie was dropped and left the store with his merchandise.

After police made contact with Cantala, an arrest warrant was authorized and Cantala turned himself in Tuesday at the Alpena County Jail. He was arraigned on one count of possession of cocaine, less than 25 grams.

He is expected to return to court May 23.

