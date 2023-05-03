New dining, entertainment venue coming to Fenton

Fenton Bar
Fenton Bar(City of Fenton)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A new dining and entertainment venue is set to open in the winter of 2023-2024 in the city of Fenton.

The venue, the Railyard, will occupy the space of the old Beanery and home of Red Fox Outfitters located at 234 N. Leroy Street.

The idea to take over the venue came from Justin Knight and Josh Ingersoll. It was taken to the Planning Commission in April of 2023, where it was approved.

The venue will have multiple food vendors, an arcade, an indoor bar with a self-service tap, and many recreational games.

The Railyard is set to be a family-friendly place with something for everyone. On the three levels, it guarantees everyone will find something enjoyable, even if that’s sitting on the patio having a drink or listening to dueling pianos.

Knight and Ingersoll plan to have the inside space open by the end of 2023 and the outdoor space open by the spring of 2024.

