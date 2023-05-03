Northwood Esports team brings home 4 more titles

Northwood Esports team
Northwood Esports team(Northwood University)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND Mich. (WNEM) - Northwood University’s Esports team had two big victories in Texas and Indianapolis over the weekend.

The esports team competes in a variety of games like Rocket League, Overwatch, and Call of Duty.

In Texas, the team won the Intel Collegiate in Rocket League Championship and the Intel Collegiate Overwatch Championship. In Indianapolis, the team won the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) Call of Duty Spring National Championship and NACE Rocket League Spring National Championship.

Coach and advisor Cody Elsen said it was a stellar weekend for the Timberwolves.

“This is just more proof that we have built the best competitive program in the world for college esports. I am so excited to see what the summer championships bring,” Elsen said.

The Timberwolves defeated a variety of universities that weekend including St. Clair College, Illinois State, West Virginia, and Oklahoma Christan University.

The Rocket League team qualified for the Collegiate Rocket League World Championship in June.

For more information about Northwood Esports, click here.

