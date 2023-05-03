Residents vote no on Saginaw Twp schools bond proposal

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A nearly $243 million bond proposal by Saginaw Township Community Schools did not pass the special election Tuesday night.

According to election results, 8,671 people voted no and 2,540 voted yes.

The proposal included the demolition of three classroom pods at Heritage High School, and payment for buildings in the district to get improvements.

If the proposal passed, the bond would have cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $287 a year.

For complete election results, click here.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.