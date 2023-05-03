Residents vote no on Saginaw Twp schools bond proposal

Heritage High School
Heritage High School(WNEM)
By Anna Kathman
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A nearly $243 million bond proposal by Saginaw Township Community Schools did not pass the special election Tuesday night.

According to election results, 8,671 people voted no and 2,540 voted yes.

The proposal included the demolition of three classroom pods at Heritage High School, and payment for buildings in the district to get improvements.

If the proposal passed, the bond would have cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $287 a year.

For complete election results, click here.

Read next:
Montrose residents vote down marijuana ordinance
Virginia Cannabis Oversight Commission makes recommendations to the General Assembly, as work...
26-year-old Michigan man found dead after months-long disappearance
Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser
Loneliness described as latest public health epidemic
Loneliness is the latest public health epidemic, and one local expert spoke about potential...
Search continues for Midland Co. emus
Kate Buning was walking her dog on the rail trail in Midland County when she encountered...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 45-year-old Saginaw man is dead after he was stabbed Tuesday morning.
Police: Saginaw man dies after stabbing
Police vehicles at the International Academy of Flint.
Woman in critical condition after shooting in Flint school parking lot
Kate Buning was walking her dog on the rail trail in Midland County when she encountered...
Emus on the loose in Midland Co.
Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser
26-year-old Michigan man found dead after months-long disappearance
Clifton E. Terry III
Flint rapper charged with 2 murders

Latest News

A village council meeting in Chesaning on Tuesday attracted opposing sides in regard to an...
Chesaning residents support, oppose upcoming fundraiser
Chesaning residents support, oppose upcoming fundraiser
Montrose residents vote down marijuana ordinance
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, May 3rd