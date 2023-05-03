Selfie shop opens in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - You can work your angles at a new selfie studio in Saginaw.

The Selfish Selfie Shoppe on Court Street in old town has over 15 interactive installations you can take pictures with.

Owner Tanisha Brooks explained how she named her studio.

“We say self-love is the best love and it’s okay to be a little selfish. It’s all about self love, self empowerment and what better way to do that than to take a selfie of yourself,” she said.

Brooks said when you come in, you’ll be given a remote that you connect to your phone and you have about 55 minutes to explore and take as many selfies as you want.

The business is open Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Private sessions are also available.

You can book a spot on their website.

