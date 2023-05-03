Showers winding down Wednesday, starting to warm up

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After more rain and one of our coldest days in a while on Tuesday, we begin to flip the script today. Temperatures, although below average still, will be warmer and will kick off a warming trend towards the weekend. There have been a few small developments to the forecast heading towards the end of the week, but the weekend itself it still dry with more spring-like temperatures! Take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

Rain has been starting to wind down early this morning, we’re also seeing most activity in the Thumb. For your bus stops expect a few showers in the Thumb, also just some leftover puddles in the Tri-Cities and Flint, but nothing too substantial. Although we start the day with wind chills dipping into the 30s, we’ll eventually see those levels improve going into the afternoon with them not really becoming a factor anymore. This is as today’s northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph, slows through the progression of the day.

Wind chills warm through the day. (WNEM)

Highs today will also be warmer, up to around 54 degrees in the Tri-Cities and Flint. Up north, you’ll be slightly cooler in the upper 40s, but still far warmer than Monday and Tuesday. Average today is 64 degrees, so we’re still about 10 degrees below where we should be for May 3rd.

Wednesday will warm to the middle 50s. (WNEM)

As mentioned above, a few lingering showers will be ongoing through the morning, but the afternoon sees dry weather with only mostly cloudy skies. This is as the low (which arrived on Friday afternoon) finally makes a complete exit of our area. It sure has been a cooler and rainy stretch with that low around!

Most lingering rain will be in the morning. (WNEM)

Tonight

Cloud coverage turns more partly cloudy tonight with only a few sprinkles or isolated showers in the Thumb. Lows falls to around 38 degrees with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. With the lighter wind and a few breaks in the clouds, patchy frost is not completely impossible, though it will be harder to come by. If you are concerned about frost tonight, it wouldn’t hurt to cover up any plants or flowers you have that might already be budding or blooming!

Wednesday night falls into the upper 30s. (WNEM)

Thursday

Skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy again on Thursday. We’ve been seeing this developing more recently as a low should meander through Minnesota and Wisconsin. Here, we could get some of the spill-over from the clouds. This would trap some cooler air in the atmosphere over Mid-Michigan that could touch off a shower or two in the afternoon. Any shower that pops up would be highly isolated and bring a light rain, but we don’t want to completely rule out the chance for a few raindrops!

Thursday could have an isolated sprinkle or shower in the afternoon. (WNEM)

Highs will reach up to 58 degrees Thursday with a northwest wind veering to the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. This will allow Thursday night to be a little warmer too as lows only fall to around 41 degrees.

Thursday sees highs up to around 58. (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.