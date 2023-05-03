Traverse City Film Fest comes to an end

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Traverse City Film Fest has had its final curtain after nearly 20 years.

Michael Moore, one of the organizers of the festival and a Flint native, announced the end of the film fest on Tuesday, May 2.

“We’ve decided, after much heartfelt discussion, that it’s best to close this era of the film fest now while we’re ahead, no longer in debt, and go out on top with many years of fond memories that we will all collectively cherish for the rest of our lives,” Moore said.

Moore hopes everyone moves forward to a new phase while looking back and cherishing all the fond moments that happened over the 20 years at the film fest.

With all that is going on in society today, Moore wants everyone to focus on being a good citizen first and put their priorities first.

The film fest will always be a part of Traverse City history, but it’s time now for someone else to pave a new path in the film industry, Moore said.

“My sincerest, deepest thanks to all who’ve been on this journey with me — and I with you. We’re not leaving. We’re not done. We’re just excited about what lies ahead,” Moore said.

