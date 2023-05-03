Woman facing charges after shooting in Flint school parking lot

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 27-year-old Flint woman is facing three felony counts related to a shooting that occurred on Monday, May 1, in the parking lot of a school.

The shooting happened at the International Academy of Flint at about 3:30 p.m. It stemmed from a feud between two parents, Flint Police Chief Terence Green said.

According to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office, surveillance video of the school parking lot shows the 30-year-old victim approach the passenger side of the alleged shooter’s vehicle. The victim then stops and gets out of her vehicle.

The victim then walked toward the front passenger side window of the alleged shooter’s vehicle and began to throw an unknown liquid at the vehicle, the prosecutor’s office said.

The surveillance video showed glass breaking from the passenger side front window and the victim then got back in her vehicle and slowly drove away, the prosecutor’s office said.

Police were dispatched to both the school, where they found the alleged shooter in the parking lot in her vehicle, and to a nearby business where they made contact with the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, the prosecutor’s office said.

The victim was transported to Hurley Medical Center and then to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. She was originally listed in critical condition, but was updated to good condition on Wednesday.

The alleged shooter was arrested at the scene and a firearm found in her vehicle was secured, according to the prosecutor’s office.

According to police investigative reports, the alleged shooter has been in an ongoing argument with the victim and her family since January over allegations of a potential criminal matter that is being investigated by the city of Flint Police Department, the prosecutor’s office said.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton charged the alleged shooter with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and a misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm in a weapon-free school zone.

“This was a dangerous situation involving the discharge of a firearm in a school parking lot,” Leyton said. “While we are very thankful nobody else was injured, the sad truth is that a woman remains in treatment for a gunshot wound.”

The alleged shooter will be arraigned in the 67th District Court.

