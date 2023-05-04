Funding available to expand state’s electric vehicle infrastructure

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - A significant development to enhance Michigan’s electric vehicle charging network was announced on Thursday.

Officials in Michigan are issuing a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the National Electic Vehicle Infrastructure grant program. The RFQ opens May 4 and closes June 6, 2023.

“Michigan will lead the future of mobility and electrification and today’s announcement will help us bring home federal resources to build out our statewide electric vehicle charging network,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “As a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Michigan will receive $110 million in federal resources specifically to build out electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Launching our state’s NEVI grant program will help us get these dollars into communities efficiently so we can help drivers making the switch to electric traverse our two peninsulas without worrying about where they’re going to charge.”

The NEVI charging stations are sponsored by President Joe Biden’s trillion-dollar Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was signed in late 2021.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will distribute the funds for the charging stations over the next five years.

Applicants are required to provide a minimum 20 percent match. Funds will be awarded on a competitive basis to plan, design, build, operate and maintain EV charging stations across the state.

“We are fully committed to working with our partner agencies in state government and the private sector to create a seamless charging network,” said Brad Wieferich, MDOT acting director.

Most entities are eligible to apply, but MDOT will prioritize sites based on the Michigan NEVI Planning Map.

The NEVI program helps support the state’s goal of deploying enough EV charging equipment to support 2 million electric vehicles on state roads by 2030, the state said.

“Not only will the NEVI grant program help Michigan shrink its carbon footprint, but reductions in toxic tailpipe air pollution will help Michiganders breathe easier and healthier,” said Aaron Keatley, acting director for EGLE.

All RFQ requests must be submitted electronically to MDOT to MDOT-Michigan-NEVI@michigan.gov by 4 p.m. on June 6.

