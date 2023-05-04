Jury finds 2 Flint men guilty of 2011 murder

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced that a jury returned a guilty verdict against two Flint men related to the murder of a woman in 2011.

The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office said on April 4, 2011, at about 11:30 p.m., police were dispatched to Ballenger Highway between West Court Street and Corunna Road, and when they arrived, they found a woman, Tamara Bates, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The case was investigated by the city of Flint Police, but it was stalled until 2016 when a Flint Police cold case detective reexamined the case, including conducting forensic testing of preserved evidence and reinterviewing witnesses, the prosecutor’s office said.

The prosecutor’s office said these efforts led to the identification of two suspects and ultimately Leyton’s office filing charges.

Kendall Deshondre Thorton, 32, and Terrill Dionte Chaney, 32, were convicted on felony murder, armed robbery, and first-degree home invasion related to the shooting death of Bates, who was 35 at the time of her passing, the prosecutor’s office said.

“While it has been more than a decade since this tragic incident occurred, let us not forget Tamara Bates who lost her life on April 4, 2011. From all accounts, Tamara was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and aunt and cherished by many for her caring and loving ways and ability to make people laugh. Often working more than two jobs at once, Tamara dedicated herself to helping others working at Helping Hands Nursing Service and Greenly Square Manor. She was studying to become a certified nursing assistant when her life was cut short in the most violent manner,” Leyton said. “It is for people like Tamara and her surviving family and friends and our community that we fight for justice every day,”

Thorton and Chaney will face life in prison without parole when they are sentenced, the prosecutor’s office said.

