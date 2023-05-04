Michigan considers tax credits for living organ donors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray Michigan State Capitol Bureau) - A potential game changer for the thousands of Michiganders who are waiting for a life-saving organ is making its way through the state legislature.

Thursday, the House Health Policy Committee unanimously recommended two proposals to put organ donation on income tax forms.

One would allow you to sign up to become a donor and another would offer tax credits if you donated an organ while you are alive.

“It’s life and death. For a lot of people, that’s exactly what it is,” said Eve Weipert.

Weipert’s kidneys stopped working after a blood clot in May 2016 and she needed a new kidney. At the time, the waitlist in Michigan was five to seven years.

“I was just shocked and I was worried about how to keep healthy for those five years,” said Weipert.

Luckily for Weipert, she was able to get a new kidney in 2017 by also getting on the list in Ohio.

“You just feel like a burden to society and then suddenly, I’m like ‘Ok, I’m out there, I’m working, I’m doing what i need to do,’” said Weipert.

The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan said there are nearly 2,400 people in the state who are waiting on an organ transplant and 1,950 of those need a kidney.

To try and encourage more people to donate, state lawmakers are considering a tax credit for people who donate.

Patrick Wells-O’Brien, Gift of Life Michigan VP of Communications and External Relations, said this tax credit would be a way to thank people for donating.

“It takes a lot of generosity on that person’s part. You have two kidneys and you give up one is a great, great act of sacrifice for another person,” said Wells-O’Brien.

Weipert is hoping this proposal becomes law to save lives like hers was.

“Hopefully spur on people who are reluctant about donating,” said Weipert.

If the proposals are signed into law, people who donate organs could get that tax credit as part of their income tax return when they file next year.

