Mid-Michigan company offers 4-day workweek to improve work-life balance

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Would you work one less day but for the same amount of money? That’s possible with a four-day workweek, and the trend is popping up at more workplaces across the globe.

The workplace model proves to be successful. A trial of the four-day week in Britain found an overwhelming majority of the 61 companies that participated from June to December last year will keep the shorter hours. The companies reported better work-life balance and unchanged revenue.

A CBS News review also found at least half a dozen states are considering legislation to make four-day work weeks more common.

Locally, some mid-Michigan companies have adopted the four-day workweek or a version of it. MyMichigan Health is one of them. That’s where Kara Pennell works as a registered nurse. She’s more than happy with her position.

“I love my job! You get into a groove and you get to know patients,” Pennell said.

Two and a half years into her career, she is attached to her current shift of three days, 12 hours each, which is a typical schedule for a registered nurse in any hospital setting.

“I love working three 12s,” she said. “I feel like my days are just as long as eight-hour shifts, but then I get four days off as a long weekend,” Pennell said.

She used to work five days a week at a restaurant with varying shift times. Now, at MyMichigan Health, she is finding her balance.

“It’s not too much where you’re feeling burnt out or anything like that,” she said. “You have four days to take your personal time and do what you like to do.”

A majority seem to agree. The Britain trial run experiment reports 71 percent of employees reported less burnout. Having less burnout is needed for a demanding industry like nursing.

“The ability to work a three or four-day workweek compared to a five-day model results in positives within the field. It’s increased job satisfaction, better work-life balance, as well as better quality of care for the patient as well as continuity of care,” said Jason Graves, the hospital’s system manager of recruitment.

Those factors are what attracted former bedside nurse Kyle Gordon-Bidwell to the clinical nurse supervisor position he’s now in. He currently works four days, 10 hours each.

“I can work Monday through Thursday, but I can flex to Friday depending on what’s going on,” he said. “I like having the three-day weekend, which definitely helps with work-life balance.”

The two hospital employees are seeing improvements in their personal and professional lives.

“I like taking vacations. I like my time off to spend with family and it gives me added flexibility,” Gordon-Bidwell said.

“We try to do that continuity of care. So we try to keep the same patient so that you kind of get used to them, they get used to you... a relationship, that bond with you,” Pennell said about her work.

This type of workplace model now allows staff to spend less time in a hospital room and more time with friends and family. Pennell said she never wants to give up her current shifts.

“I don’t know anyone personally that doesn’t love working three 12s compared to having to work five eights,” she said.

The model also has the potential to attract more workers to fill open positions.

“If anything, it makes it a little bit easier for us to sell some of these positions as opposed to the traditional nine-to-five, five days a week positions,” Graves said.

Michigan Works Great Lakes Bay Region is keeping tabs on the workplace trend. Currently, the organization helps connect employers with future employees. Kristen Wenzel, Michigan Works interim CEO, said a trial run of the schedule could help a local business with staff.

“It creates some unique opportunities for employers to take a look at what’s working and not working and find out how they can get creative to attract and retain talent,” Wenzel said.

Wenzel said new data shows more employees are aging out of the workforce and young people are not keeping pace. She said there are a few good reasons why.

“The young people want work-life balance. They are looking for ways they can be working differently than how they watched their parents work,” she said.

Wenzel expects trial and error from some companies looking to adopt this schedule. For MyMichigan Health, shorter work weeks are doing wonders for employees.

“The impacts that you are going to see in your employee engagement, job satisfaction, reduced turnover, reduced vacancy rates... it’s definitely worth it,” Graves said.

Pennell and Gordon-Bidwell seem to agree.

“A couple of days just to myself is really kind of nice,” Pennell said.

“I’d be lying if I say it’s not stressful being at work but having that additional day off, my weekend is actually time off and self-care,” Gordon-Bidwell said.

