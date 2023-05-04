Missing man last seen in February found dead in Flint

(MGN)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A man who was reported missing in March has been found dead in the city of Flint.

Todd James Walsh, 27, was last seen on Feb. 1 and was reported missing in March.

On Thursday, May 4, the Flint Police Department said Walsh was found dead on April 27 in the 4000 block of Dort Highway.

His cause of death is pending results of the medical examiner’s investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Flint Police Det. Kelly at 810-237-6977 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Read next:
Detroit school closes for cleaning after child’s death, spike in illnesses
Stock photo
Flint City Council pushes back discussion about fire investigation
The Flint City Council has postponed a discussion about an investigation involving the death of...
Flint man released from prison after nearly 14 years
Michael Griffin reunited with family after being released from prison.
Selfie shop opens in Saginaw
The Selfish Selfie Shoppe opens in Saginaw.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser
26-year-old Michigan man found dead after months-long disappearance
Jordan DeMay
‘Our hearts will forever be broken’: Family, officials talk dangers of sextortion following teen death
Fenton Bar
New dining, entertainment venue coming to Fenton
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Clifton E. Terry III
Flint rapper charged with 2 murders

Latest News

Northwood BPA program
Four Northwood students medal at national competition
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Person hospitalized following Saginaw shooting
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, May 4th
Winners of 2023 All Area Arts Awards announced