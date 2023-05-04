NBA star, Flint city leaders break ground on LiveWell project

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - NBA star and Flint native Kyle Kuzma took part in a groundbreaking celebration in the Vehicle City Thursday, May 4.

“I grew up at the YMCA and I know how much it shaped my life and it’s my hope that it will do the same for a young athlete, artist, or valedictorian,” said Kuzma.

The ceremony was the first step in the development of the LiveWell on Harrison project which will feature a new YMCA, and include a central location for health, education, and dozens of apartments.

Kuzma and Flint city leaders broke ground on the $21 million project that includes two new buildings, including residential and recreational facilities, and the new home for the Crim Fitness Foundation.

The site on the corner of Third and Harrison Streets will include 50 rent-controlled and low to moderate-income apartments. The project will offer a number of amenities to the community and as Shelly Hilton, the CEO of the YMCA of Greater Flint, said will holistically serve Flint residents.

”You can come to the Y, you can be healthy, go to the Hurley physical therapy clinic if you need physical therapy, you can get services at the Crim Fitness Foundation, and you can live at one of the 50 apartments that will be at the site,” said Hilton.

Kuzma, a Flint native and player on the Washington Wizards NBA, team donated $1 million for the new gym inside the Y, which will also include a pool, a splash pad, a weight room, and more.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the downtown area is the heartbeat of the Flint community and the new LiveWell Facility on Harrison Street will help all residents move forward especially the city’s youth.

“Our greatest days are ahead. We want to come together and make sure this community is open for everybody- Black, white, rich, poor, Republican, and Democrat- we want to let them know that downtown is the heartbeat of this community,” said Neeley.

The C.S. Mott Foundation also donated more than $16 million.

The apartments are scheduled to open next fall and the YMCA is slated to open in January of 2025.

