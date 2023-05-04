Pleasant evening, but showers return for some late tonight & Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful day around Mid-Michigan, and we should have plenty of time this evening to enjoy it!

But in typical spring fashion, things change quickly and our next round of showers will arrive as soon as tonight. These showers won’t cause too much trouble as they move through late tonight and Friday, and we should dry out quickly to start the weekend on Saturday. And at least as these showers come through, we should remain warmer than we were earlier this week.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will be variable tonight, with cloud cover ranging from mostly cloudy to mostly sunny, depending on where you are. Areas near the Lake Huron shoreline are seeing the clearest skies, thanks to a lake shadow effect, while those farther to the west are seeing periods of mostly cloudy skies.

Lows tonight should be a bit warmer tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures range from the 60s inland, to 40s and 50s near the lakeshore this evening, and we’ll be in for a gradual fall to the 30s and 40s for overnight lows. The 30s will be found farther to the east where clouds move in latest tonight, and where we were cooler today. Winds will be light out of the east southeast.

There are some showers moving through West Michigan that will get close to us and may even clip some of our western areas initially this evening, but don’t expect much more than a sprinkle or brief light shower.

A better chance of rain will move in overnight, and although the chance will exist for most of the region, the highest chance will exist north of the Tri-Cities. Flint has the best chance to be dry.

Showers will be passing through parts of the area Friday morning. (WNEM)

Friday

Mostly cloudy skies are expected most of the day around most of the area, though some occasional breaks of sun are possible, especially as you go south. Rain is most likely in our northern areas through a bulk of the day, become increasingly spotty to the south. This rain should be light, and mostly a nuisance.

Showers are expected to be most likely north of the Tri-Cities on Friday. (WNEM)

Rainfall amounts of 0.25″ are the general expectation, with even less than 0.10″ expected farther south. If a northern location goes over 0.25″, it won’t be by much.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be on the lighter side as we head into Friday. (WNEM)

Despite the clouds, we should still manage to warm up into the 60s for most of the area, though some cooler readings will be found near the lakeshore thanks to an east southeasterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Dry weather gradually takes over with partly cloudy skies into Friday night, with lows settling in the 40s by Saturday morning.

High temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the 60s for most areas. (WNEM)

