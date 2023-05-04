Pleasant Thursday before more scattered showers tonight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Some spotty showers held on longer than expected into Wednesday evening, but finally we’ve completely dried out! Thursday will be a drier day with only a pop-up shower chance, but we some more recent developments in the forecast for tonight and Friday. This is with a small impulse in the atmosphere bringing some additional rain chances.

Despite this, the weekend continues to stay in good shape, although sky coverage may be closer to partly cloudy. It will also stay warmer through that time, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

We begin the day with Frost Advisories for a handful of our southern counties. Patchy frost is possible with mostly clear skies and a calm wind early this morning. Despite the cool start for our commute and bus stops, we eventually reach up to around 60 degrees this afternoon. The lake influence does keep the shoreline cooler in the upper 40s. We’ll have a light and variable wind though, so all-in-all it’ll be a comfortable day!

Thursday reaches right up to 60 degrees. (WNEM)

We’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies through the daytime and with the heating of the day, along with some colder air aloft still, a spotty shower or two could touch off this afternoon. It’s a small chance around 10%, with the better chance for showers coming in overnight.

Tonight

A small impulse in the atmosphere is where we see the rain chances for tonight returning. Rain will be scattered and lighter with the best chance of rain from the Tri-Cities and north. If you’re in Flint, you can expect to stay almost, if not completely, dry tonight.

Scattered rain showers will enter the northern parts of Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Lows will settle to around 43 degrees with a light wind at 5 mph or less from the east. Temperatures at this level tonight should help us avoid any frost concerns.

Thursday night will fall to the lower 40s for most. (WNEM)

Friday

Those rain showers continue into Friday as well with the best chances staying north and west. We expect that rain to turn more isolated in the evening, then eventually wrap up on Friday night.

Friday should see scattered rain moving through our northern counties. (WNEM)

By Friday evening, rain totals will check in up to 0.25″, though some locally higher totals can’t be ruled out. Totals will increase as you head north with minimal accumulations expected in Owosso, Flint, and Lapeer.

By Friday evening, totals will land up to 0.25". (WNEM)

Highs will reach up to around 62 degrees for the Tri-Cities and south with an east wind at 5 to 10 mph. Some gusts could get closer to 20 mph late in the day, though we’ll continue to stay way less breezy than the first half of the week. On the note of temperatures tomorrow, there will be sharp cutoff between the warmer and colder air because of the rain. This will lead to many north of US-10 to stay in the 50s through the daytime.

Friday will have split temperatures across Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

