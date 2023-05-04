Students commit education to trade programs

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Students at the Bay Arena ISD participated in SkillsUSA National Signing Day.

They signed their letter of intent to commit their education to a trade program.

Scott Schoessel, Wolverine Boots’ V.P. of global marketing, said there is a critical need for people to learn and take up jobs in skilled trades.

“Over the next 10 years, there’s gonna be a skilled trades gap of about 6.8, 7 million jobs that will go unfilled because we don’t have enough kids in the skilled trades, we don’t have enough young adults in the skilled trades,” he said. “We need to really do a great job encouraging students that are not necessarily interested in going to a four-year college to really step up and get involved in the skilled trades.”

SkillsUSA and Wolverine Boots invited a very special guest to join them: Michigan Football’s Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.

Jim Harbaugh was the special guest speaker for the Bay Arenac ISD SkillsUSA signing day.

Harbaugh discussed what he does to inspire his players on and off the field and the challenges he faced growing up and how it made him the man he is today.

“It’s a signing day, it’s a signature day in somebody’s life to commit, put you on a path, put you on a direction and it’s a path and direction to be able to take care of yourself. To be able to look out for yourself and not afraid of any challenge or new challenge that comes your way,” Harbaugh said.

Along with Harbaugh, quarterback J.J. McCarthy, tight end Colston Loveland, defensive end Mason Graham, and linebacker Junior Colson met with middle schoolers to talk about their career choices.

The Michigan football players had an opportunity to take pictures and sign autographs with each of the students as well.

“If we can make someone’s day just by seeing them, or them seeing us, or taking to them, I’m all for that,” Loveland said. “I love seeing their faces when they’re excited, especially when they see J.J. too. That’s always funny because they get real excited but yeah, blessed to be here.”

After talking and meeting with everyone, Harbaugh and the players were excited for these students and the future of SkillsUSA and skilled trades.

“For SkillsUSA to try and be giving the tools to put in the tool box of our young people is much appreciated and means a lot,” Harbaugh said.

