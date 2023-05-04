Trial proceeds in 1982 disappearance of Ann Arbor baby

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WNEM) - A Chicago man was bound over to stand trial for murder in connection to the disappearance and presumed death of his then 8-month-old daughter in 1982.

The Michigan Department of the Attorney General (AG) made the announcement on Thursday, May 4.

Isiah Williams, now 76-years-old, is alleged to have taken his daughter, Olisa Williams, from her mother’s arms during a physical altercation on April 29, 1982, the AG office said. Williams allegedly took Olisa from Ohio to Michigan where she was last seen alive in his custody. Olisa has not been seen since and has been presumed dead.

The Ann Arbor Police Department requested that the AG Department review the case in 2021, and after reviewing the years of work done by the officer in charge, the AG Department charged Williams in October 2021 with one count of open murder in Washtenaw County’s 15th District Court.

“The disappearance of Olisa Williams is a tragedy in so many ways, but I am proud of our department’s commitment to seek justice in cold case homicides and deliver difficult charges despite intervening decades,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I am grateful for the work of multiple law enforcement units over the last several decades that ultimately lead to these charges after 40 years, and for the determination of Olisa’s mother who has never given up her pursuit of justice for her daughter.”

Williams will appear for a pretrial on May 17 at 1:30 p.m. in Washtenaw Circuit Court.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.