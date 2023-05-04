Winners of 2023 All Area Arts Awards announced

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The Saginaw Arts & Enrichment Commission celebrated the 33rd Annual All Area Arts Awards on Wednesday, May 3.

The event was held Wednesday evening at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw. TV5′s Elisse Ramey served as emcee for the ceremony, which recognized individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations that have enhanced the quality of life in the community through support of the arts.

The 2023 All Area Arts Awards recognized the following winners:

Karly Schmidt, who has inspired hundreds of her students of the arts through her work at the Saginaw Career Complex.

Glecia Tatum, who has brought her study and love of theater to the Saginaw community.

The Great Mural Project, which has aimed to give as much visibility to a wide range of art as possible throughout the community.

The Saginaw Arts & Enrichment Commission said the All Area Arts Awards program is made possible through their patron sponsors and the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

