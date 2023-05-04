Woman reported missing, endangered in Montmorency Co.

Karen Jean Adams
Karen Jean Adams(MSP)
By Emily Brown
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman has been reported missing and endangered by the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Department.

Karen Jean Adams, 77, was reported missing on Thursday, May 4 at about 10:30 a.m.

Adams left a residence in Montmorency County in her car, a 2018 Silver Chevrolet Cruze with a license plate reading EMD8870, the sheriff’s office said.

It is not known in what direction she was traveling, according to the sheriff’s office.

Adams has onset dementia and left her cell phone and credit cards at home, the sheriff’s office said, adding she did have a small amount of cash.

She is described as 5″2′ and weighing 127 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes. Adams was last seen wearing a white coat and red pants.

If you have information about her whereabouts, call 911 or the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office at 989-785-4238, EXT. 1.

