CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man arrested after driving wrong way on I-75, kidnapping passenger

A man was arrested after he was caught driving the wrong way on I-75 in Saginaw County.
By Emily Brown
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man has been arrested after leading Michigan State Police on a high speed chase going the wrong way on I-75 Thursday morning.

At approximately 1:45 a.m. on May 4, MSP troopers from the Tri-City Post saw a car driving at a high rate of speed near Cumberland and Holland Avenue in Saginaw County’s Buena Vista Township.

The troopers attempted to stop the car but the driver did not stop, MSP said, adding a pursuit was initiated since the driver entered I-75 going southbound in the northbound lanes.

As the pursuit began, one of the passengers in the car called 911 and said they were in the car against their will, MSP said.

The high speed pursuit continued southbound in the northbound lanes of I-75.

In assistance to MSP, Birch Run police officers deployed stop sticks at the Birch Run exit and deputies from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office deployed stop sticks at Vienna Road in attempts to safely disable the car, MSP said.

The driver entered the Clio rest area and troopers were able to successfully stop the car using a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver, since the driver was attempting to reenter the freeway, according to MSP.

The driver, a 42-year-old man from Saginaw, was lodged at the Saginaw County Jail. He has been charged with kidnapping, felonious assault, fleeing a police officer, and several outstanding warrants.

MSP said both passengers were released and no injuries were reported.

Read next:
Genesee Co. residents arrested for trafficking children on dark web
Four people arrested in connection with a human trafficking ring in Genesee County.
Three people seriously injured after crash on I-75
Three people were seriously injured after a crash on I-75 in Genesee County Friday morning.
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
9,700 North Dakotans will be receiving checks after a settlement between the state and Turbo Tax.
Recall issued for Advil sold at Family Dollar
Family Dollar no está al tanto de alguna queja de parte de los consumidores o reacciones...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Would you work one less day but for the same amount of money? That’s possible with a four-day...
Mid-Michigan company offers 4-day workweek to improve work-life balance
Fenton Bar
New dining, entertainment venue coming to Fenton
Chesaning Riverfront Grille
Chesaning drag queen fundraiser sparks debate
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Person hospitalized following Saginaw shooting

Latest News

US probes complaint that woman was trapped in flaming SUV
Michigan’s Upper Peninsula gets 2 feet of snow, a May record
Kisha Person has been sentenced to prison for the murder of her 2-month-old son in November 2020.
Flint mother sentenced to prison for murder of 2-month old
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man arrested after driving wrong way on I-75