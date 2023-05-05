CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man arrested after driving wrong way on I-75, kidnapping passenger

BUENA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man has been arrested after leading Michigan State Police on a high speed chase going the wrong way on I-75 Thursday morning.

At approximately 1:45 a.m. on May 4, MSP troopers from the Tri-City Post saw a car driving at a high rate of speed near Cumberland and Holland Avenue in Saginaw County’s Buena Vista Township.

The troopers attempted to stop the car but the driver did not stop, MSP said, adding a pursuit was initiated since the driver entered I-75 going southbound in the northbound lanes.

As the pursuit began, one of the passengers in the car called 911 and said they were in the car against their will, MSP said.

The high speed pursuit continued southbound in the northbound lanes of I-75.

In assistance to MSP, Birch Run police officers deployed stop sticks at the Birch Run exit and deputies from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office deployed stop sticks at Vienna Road in attempts to safely disable the car, MSP said.

The driver entered the Clio rest area and troopers were able to successfully stop the car using a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver, since the driver was attempting to reenter the freeway, according to MSP.

The driver, a 42-year-old man from Saginaw, was lodged at the Saginaw County Jail. He has been charged with kidnapping, felonious assault, fleeing a police officer, and several outstanding warrants.

MSP said both passengers were released and no injuries were reported.

