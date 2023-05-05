Downtown Flint restaurant to become gay bar, safe space

501 Bar and Grill in Flint will be transforming into a gay bar and nightclub.(WNEM)
By Hannah Mose
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A restaurant in downtown Flint is being transformed into a gay bar and ‘safe space’ for members of the community.

Phil Shaltz, the owner of 501 Bar and Grill located at 500 Saginaw Street in downtown Flint, said he and his wife will be turning the business into an LGBTQ bar and nightclub called “The District.”

“This is five years in the making and my wife and I are excited about this project,” Shaltz said.

One side of the restaurant, the “Wiseguy side,” will be changing to a nightclub while the bar side will provide food options for patrons.

“We thought about creating this safe space in the old Raspberry’s, but we realized 501 and old Wiseguys was the perfect spot,” Shaltz said.

Shaltz said the bar is not just for the LGBTQ community but for people of all backgrounds.

“It will be the first safe space in a seven-county area,” he said.

Although an official grand opening date has not been set, Shaltz said things are moving quickly and he is hoping to have “The District” up and running by mid-June. He said all current staff at 501 Bar and Grill will remain.

