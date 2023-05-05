Flint clubs shut down for illegal operation

The Flint Police Department has ordered four businesses to stop work immediately.
By Emily Brown
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Over the last two weeks, four clubs have been shut down for operating illegally in the city of Flint and one lost its liquor license.

The Flint Police Department made the announcement on Friday, May 5.

The police department, along with the Fire Department, Fire Marshal, and Building and Safety inspectors, conducted inspections at the businesses in reference to illegal club operations.

The clubs were in violation of the law, they were issued orders to vacate the premises and were given notices to stop work immediately at the time of inspections, police said.

In addition, Club What’s Next’s liquor license was suspended for 60 days, preventing them from selling alcohol due to failing to cooperate with law enforcement officers, according to the police.

Police shut down the following clubs:

  • Kickback Lounge on 3104 Flushing Road, issued and order to evacuate;
  • Club What’s Next at 2511 W. Pasadena Avenue, issued an order to evacuate and a suspension of its liquor license for 60 days;
  • Club at Welch Boulevard/Chevrolet Avenue on 1665 Chevrolet Avenue, issued a legal notice to stop work immediately and an order to evacuate; and
  • Millennium Club 4401 Selby Street, issued a legal notice to stop work immediately.
