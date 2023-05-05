Flint mother sentenced to prison for murder of 2-month-old

GENESEE, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County mother has been sentenced to prison for the murder of her 2-month-old son in November 2020.

Kisha Person, 25, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse in her son’s death. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dismissed a torture charge.

The child was found unresponsive by officers from the Flint Police Department when they were called to a home on Devon Lane on Nov. 12, 2020. Police said Person stopped for food before getting help for her child.

On May 5, 2023, Person was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison for the murder. She received credit for 904 days already served.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.