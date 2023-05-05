Flint mother sentenced to prison for murder of 2-month-old

Kisha Person has been sentenced to prison for the murder of her 2-month-old son in November 2020.
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GENESEE, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County mother has been sentenced to prison for the murder of her 2-month-old son in November 2020.

Kisha Person, 25, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse in her son’s death. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dismissed a torture charge.

The child was found unresponsive by officers from the Flint Police Department when they were called to a home on Devon Lane on Nov. 12, 2020. Police said Person stopped for food before getting help for her child.

On May 5, 2023, Person was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison for the murder. She received credit for 904 days already served.

