Michigan podiatrist sentenced for organizing health care fraud conspiracy

The Michigan podiatrist was accused of fraudulently billing Medicare nearly $2 million under a false identity.
(Gray News)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan podiatrist was sentenced Thursday for planning a healthcare fraud conspiracy resulting in nearly $2 million in false claims submitted to Medicare, falsifying records and identity theft.

Dr. Kenneth Mitchel, a 61-year-old from Wayne County, owned and operated a podiatry practice in Michigan specializing in on-site foot care provided to adult foster home residents.

According to court records, Mitchel was previously suspended by Medicare for questionable billing practices, which banned him from receiving any Medicare funds while the suspension remained.

Mitchel created a new business, Urban Health Care Group PLLC (Urban), after his Medicare suspension went into effect.

Mitchell then convinced another doctor to enroll in the Medicare program and place her name on corporate and banking documents relating to Urban.

Mitchell submitted bills to Medicare falsely stating that the other doctor provided the services to patients.

Mitchell’s deception enabled him to bill Medicare through Urban for nearly $2 million in false or fraudulent services.

After Mitchell was indicted, Medicare suspended Urban’s billing privileges.

Mitchell then created false statements and forged at least one signature on a fraudulent letter sent to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to impede the government’s ongoing investigation and contradict the government’s case against him.

Mitchel was sentenced to seven years in prison.

