Quiet Friday night, pleasant Saturday, a few showers and storms Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although clouds have gradually returned through the day and some showers have also passed through, it hasn’t been all that bad of a Friday around Mid-Michigan.

Showers shouldn’t stick around much longer this evening and we should start the weekend off on a dry note on Saturday. And even though showers become possible on Sunday, along with a few thunderstorms, it shouldn’t be raining all day Sunday.

This Evening & Overnight

Showers that are around this afternoon, mostly north of the Tri-Cities, should diminish before we get into the heart of your Friday evening plans and we’ll be dry the rest of the night. Even the showers that are around this afternoon aren’t anything to write home about. They’re very light and shouldn’t be very disruptive.

Low temperatures for Friday night. (WNEM)

Clouds should gradually thin out also, allowing for some sunshine to start the weekend on Saturday. Overnight lows will settle in the 40s tonight, with winds out of the southeast around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Saturday

Saturday is expected to be the rain free day of the weekend, with plenty of sunshine to start the day off. We’ll likely see clouds increase through the day and trend mostly cloudy for the afternoon and evening, but our expectation for now is that we’ll remain dry.

High temperatures for Saturday. (WNEM)

High temperatures on Saturday should have a chance to warm up into the 60s and 70s away from the lakeshore, with our shoreline communities still feeling the effects of a lake breeze, keeping things in the 50s. Winds on Saturday will be southeasterly around 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20 miles per hour.

Dry weather is expected through Saturday evening, but chances are expected to return overnight into Sunday morning. Some thunderstorms will also be possible, though no severe weather is expected. With clouds and showers, we should see lows in the 40s and 50s.

Sunday

Rain chances are expected to be highest on Sunday AM. (WNEM)

Although rain chances are expected to return on Sunday, we should see the highest chances for rain during the first half of the day, with things largely getting a chance to dry out during the second half of the day. Although a few showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon, we expect them to be much more spotty than earlier in the day, so you should have a chance to work around them.

Rain should mostly be moving out by lunchtime Sunday. (WNEM)

We’re not ready to say for sure just yet, but there are hints that some late day sun could make an appearance on Sunday. We’ll keep tabs on that. Highs should remain in the 60s and 70s regardless, though cooler readings near the lakeshore can be expected once again.

High temperatures for Sunday. (WNEM)

Winds will start southeasterly on Sunday, before becoming a bit more variable in the afternoon, around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Rainfall amounts for Sunday are expected to fall around 0.25″ or less, though locally higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Although thunderstorms may lead to locally higher totals, rainfall amounts should fall around 0.25 or less this weekend. (WNEM)

Dry weather will return Sunday night, but don’t expect it to last for long. Showers will eventually return to the area on Monday. Lows on Sunday night will be in the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.