Saginaw celebrates Cinco de Mayo

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Cinco de Mayo, a day celebrating Mexican heritage and pride, was being celebrated right here in mid-Michigan on Friday.

Friday evening, there was live music, dancing, vendors, a margarita bar, and of course, Mexican food at the SVRC Marketplace in Saginaw.

“Cinco de Mayo’s becoming a popular celebration amongst the Spanish community and amongst the U.S. and Mexico. We just wanted to celebrate it, you know? Every year we celebrate our independence, celebrate our culture, our food,” said Miguel Torres, the CEO and founder of K? Onda! Magazine.

That Cinco de Mayo celebration ends at 10 p.m. Friday night, but the celebrations don’t stop there in Saginaw.

Saturday morning, May 6 at 8 a.m., South Washington Street is closing for the Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade.

It all begins at 10 a.m. at Hoyt Park where the parade will make its way north on Washington Street before ending at Jolt Credit Union Event Park.

There, a festival will start at noon and run to 5 p.m. Festival admission is $5.

