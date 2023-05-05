Staying warm Friday & this weekend, watching rain chances

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures were able to overachieve on Thursday where we had much drier weather compared to the first half of the week! Going into the weekend, conditions stay warm but we’ll be watching more rain chances. These are particularly coming in on Saturday night and Sunday.

Today, we’ll also see some scattered rain showers moving through, but not everyone sees that activity. If you have any Cinco de Mayo plans, you’ll be in nice shape this evening!

Today

There have been some showers already moving through Mid-Michigan this morning. While we did have one move over Saginaw and Bay City just before 5 AM, the majority of this activity has been closer to Houghton Lake and West Branch. This is largely how today will play out where rain essentially stays north of US-10. Those chances will run through most of the daylight hours, but the evening will see rain very isolated as it winds down.

The best chances for rain Friday will be up north. (WNEM)

Highs today will be split due to the rain up north. We’ll reach the upper 50s in our northern counties, though the Tri-Cities should range from 63 to 66 degrees. Flint could come closer to 67 or 68 degrees. The wind today will be from the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

Friday is cooler to the north because of the showers. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will just be partly cloudy tonight with a low of 46 degrees. The wind will be southeasterly from 5 to 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Overall, it’s a quiet night with “mild” temperatures (warmer than most nights from this week!).

Friday night will fall to around 46. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

Saturday is expected to be partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 70 degrees. More of the mostly cloudy skies would be in the afternoon due to the heating of the day creating more pop-up fair weather clouds. The day is expected to stay dry though. The wind on Saturday will be southeasterly from 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Saturday will get into the upper 60s for most, but even up to 70 in the Tri-Cities and South. (WNEM)

The nighttime hours Saturday is where we’re seeing more developments in the rain chances this weekend. A convective system in Wisconsin will be dying out through the overnight hours, so we could see some of the spill-over of that into Mid-Michigan. This does include a chance of both rain and a few thunderstorms.

After midnight Saturday night, rain showers and a few thunderstorms are possible. (WNEM)

Because of this, the better rain chances for Sunday are starting to weigh more towards the morning. However, we could still see some pop-up activity in the afternoon just through the heating of the day. Speaking of temperatures, we reach up to around 71 degrees on Sunday with a southeast wind shifting northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Lastly, although we have rain chances on Sunday, it will not be an entire washout-day, so there will be opportunities from time to time to get outside!

Sunday morning is seeing an increasing chance of rain and t-storms. (WNEM)

We wish you a safe and wonderful weekend, and if you want a look past Sunday, head to our full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

