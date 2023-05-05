Three people seriously injured after crash on I-75

Three people were seriously injured after a crash on I-75 in Genesee County Friday morning.
Three people were seriously injured after a crash on I-75 in Genesee County Friday morning.(Grand Blanc Township Police Department)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - Three people were seriously injured after a crash on I-75 in Genesee County Friday morning.

It happened shortly before 5 a.m. on northbound I-75 in Grand Blanc Township.

A 17-year-old Flint man was driving the vehicle northbound on I-75 when he lost control and rolled the vehicle several times, the Grand Blanc Township Police Department said.

A 17-year-old Burton woman, who was a backseat passenger, was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

An 18-year-old man was also in the vehicle.

All three were transported to local hospitals with serious to life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Read next:
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
9,700 North Dakotans will be receiving checks after a settlement between the state and Turbo Tax.
Ithaca business investing $1M, creating 12 jobs
Money generic
Saginaw holds annual ‘Shark Tank’-inspired pitch competition
Future entrepreneurs of mid-Michigan showcased their talents Thursday, May 4 at the annual...
Downtown Flint restaurant to become gay bar, safe space
501 Bar and Grill in Flint will be transforming into a gay bar and nightclub.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Fenton Bar
New dining, entertainment venue coming to Fenton
Chesaning Riverfront Grille
Chesaning drag queen fundraiser sparks debate
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Person hospitalized following Saginaw shooting
Missing man last seen in February found dead in Flint

Latest News

Ithaca business investing $1M, creating 12 jobs
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Friday morning, May 5th
Celebrate May 6 by heading to your local comic book shop
Mid-Michigan celebrates Free Comic Book Day Saturday
Saginaw holds annual ‘Shark Tank’-inspired pitch competition