Three people seriously injured after crash on I-75

GRAND BLANC TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - Three people were seriously injured after a crash on I-75 in Genesee County Friday morning.

It happened shortly before 5 a.m. on northbound I-75 in Grand Blanc Township.

A 17-year-old Flint man was driving the vehicle northbound on I-75 when he lost control and rolled the vehicle several times, the Grand Blanc Township Police Department said.

A 17-year-old Burton woman, who was a backseat passenger, was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

An 18-year-old man was also in the vehicle.

All three were transported to local hospitals with serious to life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

