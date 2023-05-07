MSU shooting survivor invited to 76ers game by James Harden

(Philadelphia 76ers)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State University shooting survivor was invited as a guest to Sunday’s NBA game in Philadelphia.

John Hao was paralyzed following the shooting and was in the hospital. Hao said he is a big fan of James Harden who is the shooting guard for the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden heard that Hao was a fan and began to send him sneakers and even face-timed him while he was recovering.

Harden then promised Hao that he will get tickets to a 76ers game.

A couple of months later and out of the hospital, Hao attended the 76ers v Celtics game in Philadelphia on Sunday and got to meet his favorite NBA player on the court.

