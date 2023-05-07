Police: 7 dead, 6 hurt in border city of Brownsville, Texas

Police in Brownsville, Texas, say seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they...
Police in Brownsville, Texas, say seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a city bus stop.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a city bus stop, police in Brownsville, Texas, said Sunday.

Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval said the crash happened about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at a bus stop near a shelter for migrants in the border city. It’s unclear what led to the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Would you work one less day but for the same amount of money? That’s possible with a four-day...
Mid-Michigan company offers 4-day workweek to improve work-life balance
The Flint Police Department has ordered four businesses to stop work immediately.
Flint clubs shut down for illegal operation, safety reasons
Kisha Person has been sentenced to prison for the murder of her 2-month-old son in November 2020.
Flint mother sentenced to prison for murder of 2-month-old
Three people were seriously injured after a crash on I-75 in Genesee County Friday morning.
Three people seriously injured after crash on I-75
Four people arrested in connection with a human trafficking ring in Genesee County.
Genesee Co. residents arrested for trafficking children on dark web

Latest News

Carl’s Jr. has brought out artificial intelligence to take orders at drive-thrus.
This fast food restaurant is using AI to take orders
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, holds a can of Organic Coronation Ale, with Kate...
‘Big lunch’ follows big coronation celebrating King Charles
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks on the U.S.-China economic relationship at Johns Hopkins...
Yellen: ‘No good options’ if Congress fails to act on debt
Pop culture expert Victor Lucas talks about the final film in the "Guardians of the Galaxy"...
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ opens to $114 million