Showers and a few storms this morning, dry and warm this afternoon.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers and thunderstorms have been moving through Mid-Michigan this morning and should continue to do so through the rest of the morning hours, clearing the area by noon. These showers and storms have brought some heavier downpours, thunder, and lightning and should continue to do so.

Going through the rest of the day, conditions continue to clear up, possibly even leading to some sunshine for folks generally closer to I-69. Temperatures should rebound into the middle-upper 60s this afternoon. For folks that can work in some decent sunshine this afternoon, lower 70s will be possible.

Tomorrow we will have another low chance for scattered showers and perhaps a storm or two, but as it stands right now, the chance is low. Some showers will be possible early tomorrow morning and perhaps during the evening as well. Temperatures should return to the middle and upper 60s.

Below is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast for this morning, this afternoon, tomorrow morning, and tomorrow evening:

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

