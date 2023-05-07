Showers and storms early tomorrow before drier afternoon and evening

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Evening Forecast Update
By Kyle Gillett
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A few light showers have been moving through Mid-Michigan this evening after a beautiful May afternoon. Temperatures soared into the lower 70s for most of Mid-Michigan, even with our shoreline areas and northern areas making the middle-upper 60s. Going through the rest of the evening, expect light showers to continue through about midnight or so, with a break of several hours before our next round of showers and even a few thunderstorms tomorrow morning.

Sunday starts off with showers and storms moving into the area shortly before/around sunrise for our western areas, gradually shifting east throughout the morning. These should exit Mid-Michigan by lunchtime. Generally moderate rainfall is expected, with a few heavier downpours possible, along with some lightning and thunder. As always, some briefly breezy winds or small hail could also be possible.

After showers and storms move out tomorrow, we could see some clearing skies for southern Mid-Michigan. Elsewhere, a mix of sun but mostly clouds, will be the story. Temperatures should rebound into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Below is a check of your hour-by-hour forecast for tomorrow morning, tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening:

