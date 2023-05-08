‘American Pickers’ coming to Michigan

Mike Wolfe from "American Pickers".
Mike Wolfe from "American Pickers".("American Pickers".)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) – The TV show “American Pickers” will be coming to Michigan in July, and it’s looking for leads to explore hidden treasures in the state.

The TV series follows Mike and Frank while they travel to various places searching for old antiques, rare collectibles, and things they’ve never seen before.

If you or someone you know has a unique item, a story to tell, and is ready to sell, they would love to hear from you.

“American Pickers” only picks from private collections, it does not pick from places like stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, or museums.

If you have anything rare, historic, or cool to share with the team, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collectible with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184.

Read Next:
Roadwork to begin on S. Washington Ave in Saginaw
There is a traffic alert.
Three people seriously injured after crash on I-75
Three people were seriously injured after a crash on I-75 in Genesee County Friday morning.
Ithaca business investing $1M, creating 12 jobs
Money generic
Flags lowered to half-staff in Michigan honoring Texas mass shooting victims
Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Flint Police Department has ordered four businesses to stop work immediately.
Flint clubs shut down for illegal operation, safety reasons
Would you work one less day but for the same amount of money? That’s possible with a four-day...
Mid-Michigan company offers 4-day workweek to improve work-life balance
Kisha Person has been sentenced to prison for the murder of her 2-month-old son in November 2020.
Flint mother sentenced to prison for murder of 2-month-old
TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Evening Forecast Update
Showers and storms early tomorrow before drier afternoon and evening
Police say dozens of agencies from across Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin are...
Search underway for missing boy, 8, in Michigan state park

Latest News

There is a traffic alert.
Roadwork to begin on S. Washington Ave in Saginaw
A new vehicle is hitting the streets of Mt. Pleasant, just in time for a weather warm up.
Pedal trolley hits streets of Mt. Pleasant
Beer, pedaling trolley comes to Mt. Pleasant
Four clubs shuttered in Flint