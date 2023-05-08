Beautiful weather takes over the next few days

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a pleasant start to the day with plenty of sunshine over Mid-Michigan. But as we’ve gone through the afternoon, our skies are filling back in with cloud cover.

There is also an area of rain on the west side of the state that we’ll be keeping an eye on, however, our rain chances are expected to remain low, despite what that area of rain looks like right now. As we head into tonight, while things will be stagnant at first we expect to turn the corner quite a bit by daybreak tomorrow, and finally enjoy more than a two day stretch of pleasant weather!

This Evening & Overnight

The reason we’re not extremely concerned about rain to our west this afternoon is that our air mass over the TV5 viewing area is still very dry from the sunny start this morning. While our chances for rain aren’t zero, we expect this drier air will eat up most of that rain. The areas with the highest chance in our region would be in our southwestern areas, closer to Gratiot, Isabella, and Shiawassee counties.

You can keep an eye on it this evening with our Interactive Radar. Even if you do see a shower, it should remain light.

Lows tonight will largely stay in the 40s. (WNEM)

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the first half of the night, but we should start seeing come clearing by daybreak or shortly after on Tuesday. Lows will remain in the 40s tonight, with a northeast wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Tuesday

Skies on Tuesday should be pleasant just like the start of our Monday, only we should keep it going through the day. Beyond a few high clouds drifting on by occasionally causing partly sunny conditions, we should otherwise be mostly sunny on Tuesday.

Though a northeast wind will keep us cooler to the east, we should have a warmer day tomorrow. (WNEM)

A northeasterly wind should keep us a bit cooler once again, especially to the east, with 50s near the shoreline, gradually warming into the 60s and low 70s as you go inland to the west. Those northeasterly winds are expected to be around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Dry weather continues into Tuesday night and skies should be mostly clear into Tuesday night. Lows will eventually settle into the 30s and 40s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday - Thursday

Skies should remain filled with sunshine from Wednesday through Thursday, and possibly into Friday also. We should see a gradual warm up toward the middle of the week as we start seeing our wind switch to more of a westerly and southwesterly direction.

Highs should be very pleasant on Wednesday! (WNEM)

Highs on Wednesday are expected to be in the lower to middle 70s away from the lakeshore, with 50s and 60s still possible near the lake.

Our warmest locations on Thursday could approach or reach 80. (WNEM)

Highs on Thursday will take a step upward into the middle and upper 70s, with southwesterly winds still expected.

