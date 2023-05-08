Chance of showers Monday, then more dry-time this week

By Mathieu Mondro
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend kept showery conditions around Mid-Michigan, especially on Sunday morning. Temperatures stayed comfortable at the least! We’re expecting similar conditions today with on last chance of showers, then drier weather starting Tuesday. If you’ve been waiting to get outside to get anything done around the yard or garden, this week will be much more cooperative weather-wise. You can always look at the week ahead with our full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

Today is starting off with a few damp spots remaining, but it is just mostly cloudy with no rain falling. The bus stops and morning drive hold light-jacket weather! We warm up to around 60 by noon, then officially reach up to around 65 degrees this afternoon. The northeast wind from 5 to 15 mph will keep the shoreline cooler though, where temperatures will stay in the 50s all day.

Monday reaches the middle 60s for the majority of Mid-Michigan.
The best chance for rain today comes during the late-afternoon and evening, along with it being closer to Flint. It will be a lighter rain out of any showers that can even get going. Overall, this is about a 30% chance in the best case scenario, so it certainly won’t be a washout or non-stop rain. Totals will be 0.1″ or less.

Monday could have a few showers in the evening with the better chance closer to Flint.
Tonight

Any showers around Mid-Michigan will be ending near midnight, then the rest of the night is dry, just mostly cloudy. Lows will fall to around 45 degrees with a northeast wind from 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Our northern counties could fall even closer to 40 degrees, but we should largely avoid any frost tonight and through this week.

Lows Monday night fall to the middle 40s.
Tuesday

The ending of showers overnight will give way to decreasing clouds on Tuesday, even mostly sunny by the afternoon! Highs will reach up to around 68 degrees with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. Those temperatures will be just a handful of degrees above average, then that warming trend continues through the middle of the week.

Tuesday reaches up to the upper 60s.
High pressure will start to work its way in even more by Wednesday and Thursday, leading to mostly sunny skies and temperatures responding nicely into the middle to upper 70s and lows closer to the 50 degree mark.

