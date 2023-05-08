Flags lowered to half-staff in Michigan honoring Texas mass shooting victims

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer requested all U.S. and Michigan flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff immediately on Monday, May 8, through sunset on May 11 to honor and remember the shooting victims in Allen, Texas.

“Once again, we mourn for a community impacted by gun violence,” said Governor Whitmer. “Allen is now the next community to be the site of senseless violence. Our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those who were killed, those still fighting for their lives in the hospital, and the entire community that has been impacted. We cannot keep living like this. As a nation, we must keep working toward common sense solutions to prevent these tragedies. Michiganders are standing with Texans.”

A gunman killed at least eight people and injured multiple others on May 6 at the Allen Premium Outlets, a mall north of Dallas in Allen, Texas.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Governor Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and all public buildings and grounds across the state.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Friday, May 12.

